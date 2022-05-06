May 6, 2022

LOCK THEM UP: Federal Statute Bans Picketing Judges’ Residences “With The Intent of Influencing [the] Judge.”

If the feds won’t do anything, maybe there will be citizens’ arrests. I also got an email from GWU Law Professor John Banzhaf, who comments: “So activists who oppose Roe who might seek to make citizen’s arrests, and activists who are protesting and presumably would forcefully oppose any such arrests, could well clash violently, especially if duly authorized law enforcement officers do not make arrests or otherwise act to prevent violations of federal (and possibly state) laws by the “Ruth Sent Us” groups. This could, of course, happen if the police are overwhelmed, or, as has sometimes happened, law enforcement fails to arrest protestors engaging in illegal actions even when fully legally warranted.”

Seems like law enforcement should take a hand here, in the interest of preventing violence.