May 6, 2022

SHOT: Democrats to force vote on making Roe v. Wade federal law next week.

Schumer blasted the GOP on Thursday, saying Republicans have tried to “duck, dodge and dip from their responsibility for bringing Roe to the brink of total repeal.”

“Next week the American people will see crystal clear that when given the chance to right this wrong, the Republican Party will either side with the extremists who want to ban abortion without exceptions or side with women, with families and with the vast majority of Americans,” the majority leader said.