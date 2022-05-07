May 7, 2022
COLOR ME UNSURPRISED: Starting screening before age 50 is found to significantly reduce the risk and incidence of colorectal cancer in women.
And yet they started deemphasizing this sort of early-detection stuff when ObamaCare came in.
