May 6, 2022

FORMER CONGRESSMEN IN CCP’S BACK POCKET: Washington Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross has the details on how Beijing uses the Association of Former Members of Congress (AFMC) to influence the U.S. government.

Ross reports that Beijing “has hosted multiple events since 2020 for the China-United States Exchange Foundation, the CCP’s leading foreign influence think tank. The Exchange Foundation sponsors the association’s annual awards gala, which will be held next month, and it has worked hand-in-glove with the Exchange Foundation’s lobbyist to host policy events where pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have been blamed on ‘foreign forces’ and the United States has been accused of directing ‘vitriol’ toward China.”

This should be a MAJOR story in the MSM. I’m not holding my breath.