May 6, 2022

IN VIRGINIA, PROTESTING AT PRIVATE HOMES IS A CRIME: And most of the Justices with any sense live in Virginia. “The left is blowing through the firewalls of decency. They have promised protests at Catholic Churches this weekend. They have vandalized other churches. They have behaved like other monsters throughout history who despise democratic institutions. There is no doubt more unhinged behavior to come. At least in the Commonwealth of Virginia, consequences can follow.”

