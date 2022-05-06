«
»

May 6, 2022

JOSE CUERVO’S BIRTHDAY?  Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day: Here’s what it commemorates and how to celebrate.

Hey, don’t look at me, the special day of my people was yesterday. What? Oh, May the Fourth. Get it?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:30 am
