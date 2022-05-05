May 5, 2022

DAN MCLAUGHLIN: Chief Justice Roberts Must Find the Leaker. “Experts note that investigations typically begin by tracing the provenance of a particular copy of a document. Systems analysts can often trace what was printed to which printer, and by whom. The apparent use of a color printer makes that task easier. A number of the clerks, and perhaps at least some of the justices, have only black-and-white printers in their offices at the Court. If the document was printed at home — a distinct possibility, given the prevalence of work-from-home in the spring of 2022 — that will also narrow the field of suspects to people who have a color printer at home.”