May 5, 2022

PANIC AT THE DISCO: Politico, HuffPo: Schumer’s maximalist abortion bill “doomed” … and not woke enough.

Related: Report: White House “panicked” at lack of tools to keep abortion legal.

But here’s the really bad news: “Democrats want to start generating enough heat on abortion to boost their fundraising numbers. As Allahpundit pointed out yesterday, the early returns looked worrisome as an expected spike in donations didn’t materialize at ActBlue. The news was a little better at the DLCC, but still small potatoes.”

See, the Dems and the media — but I repeat myself — have been telling Democrats that nothing that happens in those red states matters. And their hardcore supporters know that blue states, where they live, will always have legal abortion. So the urgency isn’t there.

Plus:

Not a lot of urgency. And it’s going to be hard for Democrats to fundraise on the economy, or on national security.