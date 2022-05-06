May 6, 2022

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Your Gun Rights Are Just As Precarious As Abortion Rights.

One difference is that gun rights advocates have been working legislatures for decades, while abortion rights advocates have mostly relied on the courts. If Heller were overturned, those pro-gun state laws would still be on the books. There’s no similar mass of state abortion rights laws. Also, Peter Sagal’s reading of Heller is too narrow, but the political point about the dangers of relying on courts is correct.