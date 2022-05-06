May 6, 2022

SCIENCE! UK midwifery students taught males can give birth through their penises.

The workbook’s original section on catheterization made reference on how to handle male genitals, with specific instruction on catering to male “birthing people.”

“It is important to note that while most times the birthing person will have female genitalia, you may be caring for a pregnant or birthing person who is transitioning from male to female and may still have external male genitalia,” the workbook counseled.

In two separate sections, the workbook reminds students “birthing people” can be either female or male, and it contains a section noting students will need to be familiar with both female and male anatomy.

After an edit meant to correct a number of errors, the workbook added the suggestion a female to male transgender person could give birth through a surgically constructed “penis.”

Reduxx spoke with Elaine Miller, a Fellow of the Chartered Society for Physiotherapy, who expressed concern about the factual inaccuracies in the workbook.

“It is not possible for a male person to get pregnant,” Miller told the website, saying that even the edits were rife with misinformation.