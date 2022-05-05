May 5, 2022

HERE COMES THE TALIBAN’S DRUG FLOOD OF THE U.S.: Liberty Unyielding’s Hans Bader tells us that not only is Afghanistan the world’s leading Opium producer, the Taliban is turning it into a leading source of Methamphetamine.

“For decades, the country has been a global hub for opium production, estimated to supply 80 percent of the world’s opiate users. Now its meth industry is growing at breakneck speed, stoking fears among Western experts and officials that, under the Taliban, Afghanistan could become a major supplier as demand rises globally,” Bader explains.

If you think the flood of Fentanyl unleashed on America by the Mexican drug cartels is bad, an epidemic of Meth use and deaths will be even worse.