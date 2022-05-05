May 5, 2022

GOVERNMENT AS CREEPY STALKER: CDC Bought Harvested Phone Location Data to Track Covid Lockdown Compliance.. “The CDC seems to have purposefully created an open-ended list of use cases, which included monitoring curfews, neighbor to neighbor visits, visits to churches, schools and pharmacies, and also a variety of analysis with this data specifically focused on ‘violence.’”

Maybe they’re so afraid of “violence” because in their hearts they think they deserve some. Or maybe because they’d respond to a Republican administration with violence.