“OPEN MARKETS INSTITUTE” WANTS FCC TO CLOSE MARKETS TO MUSK, GETS OWNED BY FCC: “The FCC has no authority to block Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, and to suggest otherwise is absurd. I would welcome the full FCC making it clear that we will not entertain these types of frivolous arguments.”

Who funds the Open Markets Institute? Sunlight is the best disinfectant.