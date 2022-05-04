May 4, 2022

THE ATLANTIC: What Alito Got Right. “First, it’s important to understand the question before the Supreme Court. It is not ‘Should American women possess a right to abortion?’ but ‘Does the American Constitution protect abortion rights?’ The distinction is of paramount importance. The Court’s job is not to determine which rights we should possess but rather the rights we do possess.”

Sorry, literally shaking over the bigotry of asking if women should possess a right to abortion. It should be “birthing people” or “people with uteruses.” It’s Current Year, people!