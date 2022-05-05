May 5, 2022
THE ALLEGED PARTY OF YOUTH IS LED BY THE OLD AND FRAIL: HEALTH WATCH: ‘Shaken’ Liz Warren Holds Staffer’s Hand for Balance, Raising Fitness Concerns: Episode reminiscent of Hillary Clinton’s collapse during failed 2016 campaign.
THE ALLEGED PARTY OF YOUTH IS LED BY THE OLD AND FRAIL: HEALTH WATCH: ‘Shaken’ Liz Warren Holds Staffer’s Hand for Balance, Raising Fitness Concerns: Episode reminiscent of Hillary Clinton’s collapse during failed 2016 campaign.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.