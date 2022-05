REMEMBER, THEY DON’T SAY THIS BECAUSE IT’S TRUE, THEY SAY IT AS AN EXCUSE TO OPPRESS THEIR POLITICAL OPPOSITION: Biden says ‘MAGA crowd’ is ‘most extreme political organization that’s existed’ in recent American history.

And yet nobody thinks they’d have had to put barriers around the Supreme Court and put the Justices under 24/7 guard if the draft opinion had upheld Roe. I wonder if Alito has had to go into hiding?