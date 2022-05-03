May 3, 2022

GLENN GREENWALD: The Irrational, Misguided Discourse Surrounding Supreme Court Controversies Such as Roe v. Wade. “The Court, like the U.S. Constitution, was designed to be a limit on the excesses of democracy. Roe denied, not upheld, the rights of citizens to decide democratically.”

Plus: “It was bizarre to watch liberals accuse the Court of acting ‘undemocratically’ as they denounced the ability of ‘five unelected aristocrats’ — in the words of Vox’s Ian Millhiser — to decide the question of abortion rights. Who do they think decided Roe in the first place? Indeed, Millhiser’s argument here — unelected Supreme Court Justices have no business mucking around in abortion rights — is supremely ironic given that it was unelected judges who issued Roe back in 1973, in the process striking down numerous democratically elected laws.”