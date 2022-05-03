May 3, 2022

MARK JUDGE: The Supreme Court Leak: The Left Sows Panic to Smother the Truth.

Say, where are all the condemnations of this leak from the greybeards of the Supreme Court bar? The joint statements? The loud defenses of norms and institutions? I looked on ScotusBlog, where I would expect to see that sort of reaction, and found nothing? Nothing from Chuck Cooper, the Federalist Society, Ted Olson, Michael Luttig, Miguel Estrada, Boyden Gray, John Ashcroft, the Constitution Society, various law deans, etc.

Bill Barr has suggested that the leaker might be prosecuted for obstruction of justice, and called for a special prosecutor and grand jury but we haven’t heard from very many people considering what a huge blow to the Court as an institution this leak was.

Just ask Scotusblog: