May 3, 2022

NPR GUIDANCE FOR TALKING ABOUT ABORTION CERTAINLY IS…SOMETHING. Jonathan Turley linked to this for other reasons, but, well, you have to read it to believe it. Stare agog at passages as bad or worse than this one:

Is taking “baby” and “mother” and “life” out of the conversation profoundly biased in favor of those in favor of abortion rights? Science would say no.

Oh really? Would “science” do that? I don’t think even most ardent pro-choicers usually take the issue of life or when it begins “out of the conversation.” But don’t worry, “science” has more!

Scientists have widely differing opinions on when life begins…

Again, do they? NPR thinks the Perseverance rover is looking for evidence of newborn human babies on Mars?

This stuff is only the beginning of the logical pretzels you will encounter. You don’t have to be pro-choice or pro-life to find this embarrassing for NPR. But then what do I know about life? I’m not a biologist.