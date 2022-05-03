May 3, 2022

AS STACY MCCAIN ONCE SAID, AT SOME POINT YOU HAVE TO JOIN THE TEAM THAT YOU’RE ON: Why Elon Musk’s Politics Are Becoming More Pronounced. “His ideological and political history is similarly murky and unsound at many points in the past (and present), but as he sees the hysterical reaction of the media and the left to his proposed takeover of Twitter, like Trump he appears to have started recognizing who his friends are (or could be), and why the left and the media are his implacable foes. Connect the dots accordingly.”