May 3, 2022

DOBBS LEAK UPDATE: “I have little doubt as to the inherent power of the Court to protect the confidentiality of its internal operations by whatever judicial measures may be required.”

The ball is indeed in Chief Justice Roberts’ court.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:20 pm
