NEWS YOU CAN USE: Don’t Leave Your Husband Because of Vibes. “This brings us to Australian life coach Amanda Trenfield, who recently shared an excerpt from her upcoming memoir in the Sydney Morning Herald under the headline “Less than a month after I met my soulmate, I ended my 14-year marriage.” What is the title of her book? Well, it’s When a Soulmate Says No, so we’re already off to a bad start.”