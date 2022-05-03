May 3, 2022

KARENS GONE WILD: The Roe protests outside the Supreme Court are likely a preview of the future.

The conventional wisdom is that this will help the Democrats in the midterms by boosting their voter intensity. But I’m not sure another Pussyhat Parade is going to help them with their loss of black and Hispanic voters, who tend not to care nearly as much about abortion rights as the middle-class white women who are Democrats’ strongest supporters already. And if Congress tries to pass an abortion-rights statute, it will put a lot of swing-district Democrats in a tough spot, especially if that’s combined, as it will be, with another effort to nuke the filibuster.

I doubt they would have barricaded the Court if the leaked opinion had gone the other way.