May 2, 2022

MICHAEL WALSH: At last, a hill to die on. “So now the mask has dropped and, for the first time, the American people can see the modern Left in all its hateful, unadorned, vituperative, spiteful glory. Case in point: the announcement last week that the Department of Homeland Security—one of the excrescences of the Bush administration, cobbled together in its panic over 9/11—has created the ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ in order to combat what it has, via its hitherto little-known Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, already dubbed ‘mis-, dis-, and mal-information.’ Otherwise known as alternative points of view, but shut up, citizen. “