D*MN IT. I DON’T WANT HIM TO BE RIGHT BUT I SUSPECT HE IS: Children Must Be Made To Work.

This is one of the many radical experiments of the 20th century that looked good on paper, but seems to be disastrous in the playing out.

Our kids act like the spoiled princelings of former centuries, because that’s exactly how they’re raised. If you wish for different results, consider different methods.