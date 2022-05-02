May 2, 2022
CONSIDER NOT SENDING YOUR KIDS TO
HELL PUBLIC SCHOOL: Today’s blacklisted American: 15-year-old kills himself after school ignored cruel bullying based on false rumor he hadn’t gotten COVID shots.
… if I had my time again….
CONSIDER NOT SENDING YOUR KIDS TO
HELL PUBLIC SCHOOL: Today’s blacklisted American: 15-year-old kills himself after school ignored cruel bullying based on false rumor he hadn’t gotten COVID shots.
… if I had my time again….
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.