«
»

May 2, 2022

CONSIDER NOT SENDING YOUR KIDS TO HELL PUBLIC SCHOOL:  Today’s blacklisted American: 15-year-old kills himself after school ignored cruel bullying based on false rumor he hadn’t gotten COVID shots.

…  if I had my time again….

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:31 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.