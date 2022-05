I HAVE TROUBLE BELIEVING THESE POLLS: The Veracity of Polls or Is It Really Putin’s Fault?

A visitor driving with us across the country today would wonder why America made its gas pumps of various pieces of what was clearly “I did that” stickers with Biden’s image, one piled on the other, all imperfectly scraped.

So, sure, people believe it’s Putin. That’s why they shout “Let’s go Putin, right?”

Simon Jester is active and the warden is trying to convince us he’s in charge.