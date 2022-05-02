May 2, 2022

SO I WAS THINKING ABOUT THE CHEAP FOODS THAT PEOPLE USED TO EAT BUT DON’T EAT NOW that might come back because of rising food prices. Then I saw this: Depression-Era foods that are weirdly making a comeback.

Meanwhile, I notice that a lot of mid-price restaurants in my area are adding jazzed-up hot dogs to their menus, so that they have something under ten bucks. Back next, fried baloney sandwiches?

Also: 1970s foods that are coming back.

