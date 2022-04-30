April 30, 2022

THE COUNTLESS FAILURES OF BUREAUCRACY: Doesn’t matter if the bureaucracy is in the military or Department of Defense civilian workforce, or anywhere else in the sprawling, out-of-control, unaccountable federal bureaucracy.

Don Devine, who ran the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) during the Reagan era, knows a thing or three about bureaucracy and, in a post on the American Spectator, offers examples from the Pentagon that ought to scare the crap out of every one of us.

FULL DISCLOSURE: I was a Reagan appointee, serving for three years under Devine as Assistant Director of OPM for Public Affairs.