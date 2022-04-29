April 29, 2022

DESPITE BEING FULLY COGNIZANT OF LINCOLN’S MAXIM: You know, the one about it being better to be thought a fool than to speak up and remove all doubt.

Well, I’m throwing caution to the wind this morning and inviting those who care about such matters to give this HillFaith post a read and then tell me where you think I am right, wrong, maybe somewhere in the vicinity of getting it correct, or just plain without hope of ever understanding.

Here’s the basic proposition: If information is the sine qua non of creation, then there must be intelligence behind the information, it cannot be randomly ordered, which is oxymoronic.

Why am I doing this? Because I know there are a lot of Instapunditeers who are a whole lot smarter than I am and more than a few who will gladly and civilly point out flaws and good ones.

One final note: No, I am not in the midst of regression to Philosophy 101, sophomore year in college. Why we are here, how we got here and what happens to us after we die are forever questions that are always in order.