April 28, 2022

SPEAKING OF “DISINFORMATION:

Obama seems to have heard the footsteps of Elon Musk approaching Twitter. His speech omitted any mention of the Russia hoax orchestrated by the Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Students of ancient history may recall that it involved his own administration, was disseminated by the mainstream media, and promoted by Democratic officeholders during the Trump administration. It is the greatest scandal by far in American political history, yet mum’s the word as far as Obama is concerned.

And that’s not all. When it comes to “disinformation,” Obama is himself a master practitioner. He has much he could teach us if he weren’t still plying his trade. “Nobody here but us chickens” should be his theme song.

Oh, yeah. Obama also omitted any mention of the suppression of the news of Hunter Biden’s laptop in advance of the 2016 presidential election — in the name of “disinformation,” of course. The “disinformation” ringleaders included Obama’s leading intelligence officials.

What’s past was prologue to the announcement by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas yesterday. FOX News covers it here.

Mayorkas testified that the Department of Homeland Security has created a “Disinformation Governance Board” to combat misinformation ahead of the 2022 midterms.