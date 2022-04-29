April 29, 2022
CONSPIRACY TO DEPRIVE PEOPLE OF THEIR CIVIL RIGHTS: VIDEO: Wisconsin university officials help plan Matt Walsh protest. I suspect that most of these “student protests” are actually ginned up by politicized educrats.
