April 29, 2022

CONSPIRACY TO DEPRIVE PEOPLE OF THEIR CIVIL RIGHTS: VIDEO: Wisconsin university officials help plan Matt Walsh protest. I suspect that most of these “student protests” are actually ginned up by politicized educrats.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
