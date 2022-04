IT’S NOT AN EYESORE IF IT’S GREEN-APPROVED: They’re Paneling Paradise to Put Up Solar — a Lot. “The pathway to a green future involves taking millions of acres of pristine wilderness and turning them into fields of windmills and hot expanses of glistening panels.” I remember Jerry Pournelle calculating how many square miles you’d have to cover to generate significant amounts of solar, and it was a lot.

I actually think windmills are kind of pretty, but solar panels are just ugly.