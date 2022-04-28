April 28, 2022

TO BE FAIR, HE’S BUSY WELDING HIS OWN CITIZENS INTO THEIR HOMES: Why Xi is trapped in Ukraine. “Among the Ukraine war’s surprising geopolitical takeaways—such as Russia’s military ineptness and the transatlantic alliance’s unexpected resilience—is that China is not yet a great power. Beijing has proven incapable of influencing either Russian President Vladimir Putin’s calculus in Ukraine or the West’s response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion. What’s more, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been reduced to a bystander seemingly at the mercy of decisions made not in Beijing but in Washington, Brussels, and, more importantly, Moscow. None of this was part of Xi’s plan.”