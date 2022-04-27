April 27, 2022

HMM: Explosions and downed drones suggest Ukraine is striking targets deeper inside Russia. “In Russia, three governors described incidents involving drones or blasts on their territories. An ammunition depot was set on fire near Belgorod, a city less than 20 miles from the border. Two explosions were reported in Voronezh, nearly 200 miles from Ukraine, and a Ukrainian drone was reportedly shot down over Kursk, about 70 miles from the border. The attacks in Kursk and Voronezh, where air-defense systems were reportedly activated, raised the specter of a wider war, as they were farther inside Russia than previous targets.”

Of course, this stretches Russian resources further, and when their air defense systems activate it poses problems for the Russian air force as those systems aren’t great at telling friend from foe.