ANN ALTHOUSE ON ELIZABETH SPIERS ON ELON MUSK:

“It is easy to assume” a lot of things! It’s also easy to splatter opinion columns with the idea that Musk is a racist, sexist pig and that to declare that you’ve made “a moral and ethical case” for censorship… and — paradoxically — that you’re fighting misinformation.

It’s interesting how much free speech the opponents of free of speech already have.