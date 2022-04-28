April 28, 2022

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Poll: A third of U.S. college students consider withdrawing due to stress.

When are we going to do something about this toxic industry, which by its own account is a repulsive stew of sexual assault, racism, and breakdown-inducing emotional stress?

UPDATE: From the comments:

What percentage normally consider that?

Though, for the record:

I’m a professor and I tend to make fun of this stuff as much as anybody else here. But there’s definitely something weird going on with the students at my university. I mean: more than usual. They’re not coming to class, for one thing, and they’re missing exams at a phenomenal rate, and not doing the work. We just had our second (or third, depending on how you count it) suicide of the academic year.

And: no need to barrage me with silly stuff like “well, you should be more of a hard-ass” or whatever. I actually am. But it doesn’t seem to matter. Other colleagues I know and trust report the same thing. Now, profs always complain about how slack and entitled their students are…but this is, honestly, like nothing I’ve seen before.