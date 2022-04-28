«
»

April 28, 2022

IT’S NOT THE BURNING ISSUE IT WAS 20 YEARS AGO: Dems grow alarmed by lack of fear over Roe’s future.

But don’t worry, Democrats, you’ve got a friend: Is Chief Justice Roberts trying to turn votes to save Roe v Wade?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am
