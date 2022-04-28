April 28, 2022

THE CHINA SYNDROME:

Bezos’ commentary on Tesla’s relationship with China is peculiar given a Reuters investigation in December [accessible online here] that found Amazon had capitulated to demands from China to continue doing business and grow the company there.

And, in 2019, the Washington Post – which Bezos bought in 2013 – included an eight-page “advertising supplement” touting the achievements and talking points of the Chinese government in a section that was off-limits to the paper’s editors.