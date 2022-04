ELON HAS TWITTER BUT YOUTUBE, INSTAGRAM REMAIN UNFAZED: It took YouTube only a few minutes to demonetize Cole and Savannah LaBrant’s 38-minute pro-life documentary after its initial posting. Instagram followed suit shortly thereafter.

Don’t be surprised to see the censorship going way upward on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and other Internet, as a response to the Musk buyout of Twitter. The night always looks darkest just before the dawn begins.