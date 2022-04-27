April 27, 2022

IF YELLEN IS THIS CLUELESS NOW: About inflation, that is, what about during her tenure as head of the Federal Reserve Board? Good question and who better to ask it than Issues & Insights, along with a bunch of related and equally pointed queries that illustrate how Yellen has been all over the map on the inflation issue:

“Keep in mind who we are talking about here. Yellen has a sterling resume. A doctorate in economics from Yale. Professorships at Harvard and the University of California, Berkeley. On the faculty of the London School of Economics. President of the Western Economic Association and vice president of the American Economic Association. Head of the Council of Economic Advisors under President Bill Clinton. President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Chairwoman of the Federal Reserve.

“So how in the world can her pronouncements about inflation under President Joe Biden be as reliable as the weather forecast? Is her understanding of economics tainted by liberal ideology? Is she just doing the bidding of an incompetent and desperate Biden administration?

“Does it matter? Yellen is a shining example of why so many in this country feel betrayed by the people who claim lordship over them.”

It’s that last graph that the elites simply cannot seem to grasp and which is why most Americans think the country is headed North on a South-bound mule.