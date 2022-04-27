April 27, 2022

THEY’D PROBABLY VOTE REPUBLICAN, TOO: Clear majority of Americans would welcome 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, poll finds. “More than three in four Americans favor accepting Ukrainian refugees to the United States, a new Gallup poll shows. It’s the highest level of support – by far – Gallup has recorded among Americans for any refugee group since the start of World War II more than 80 years ago, the independent polling firm found. Of those surveyed, 78% agreed that they would accept 100,000 people from Ukraine.”