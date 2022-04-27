«
April 27, 2022

MAKE UP YOUR MINDS: Taking low-dose aspirin on regular basis does not prevent heart attack: Report.A new report released by the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) on Tuesday (April 26) states taking low-dose aspirin on regular basis has little to no benefit for most adults suffering from heart problems. In fact, scientists believe that it can lead to internal bleeding inside the stomach or brain as people get older.”

Plus: “If you’re taking an aspirin a day and you get in a motor vehicle accident, you’re going to bleed more.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 pm
