April 26, 2022
HEH:
There are so many amusing aspects to the utter panic and meltdown of corporate media employees at the prospect of Musk's control of Twitter.
Perhaps the funniest are ones who work at huge corporations owned by Bezos other billionaires are lamenting billionaire control of media.
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 25, 2022
Hi, I work at CNN, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, and I'm really worried about billionaire control of media.
Hi, I liked the way things were before: with Soros, Omidyar, Google and Zuckerberg running everything – not a billionaire!
This was in the Bezos-owned WP 2 weeks ago! pic.twitter.com/rrVopnFeva
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 25, 2022