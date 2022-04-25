April 25, 2022

SO IT LOOKS LIKE ELON MUSK WILL WIND UP CONTROLLING TWITTER. I have mixed feelings. As I have explained in some detail elsewhere, I think Twitter is toxic, entirely apart from its increasingly overt and unhinged partisanship. Musk will probably fix the partisanship, at least somewhat, but the inherent tendency toward unthinking sloganeering is harder to beat.

Critics say he wants to run it unmoderated, but Twitter’s problem isn’t that it moderated, it’s that it censored heavy-handedly and in bad faith. Witness its banning not only tweets about the (true) Hunter Biden laptop story, but even sharing that story via direct message, or its new plan to let the IPCC be the arbiter of what statements on “climate change” are “misinformation.”

Twitter has been destructive for the left, but it has also been destructive for the nation. I hope Musk can fix the latter, at least.