April 25, 2022

OUR ENTIRE APPROACH IS A FAILURE, WE MUST REDOUBLE OUR EFFORTS: Authorities now fencing in buildings in Shanghai to stop people from leaving. “This reeks of something local officials felt obliged to do not because they expect it to limit transmission but because they’re desperate to show their bosses in Beijing how committed they are to the policy. . . . The grim punchline to China trying to move mountains in Shanghai in the name of ‘zero COVID’ is that … there’s now an outbreak in Beijing too. Just 22 cases were recorded today but residents of the capital are understandably terrified, knowing that a Shanghai-style lockdown awaits if the city can’t stamp out transmission quickly.”

Remember that our own ruling class sees China as a model.