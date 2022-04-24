April 24, 2022
THE NEW SPACE RACE: China’s Moon Base to Rival NASA Advances After Russia Deal.
China will this year begin work on the next phase of its lunar program to build a base on the Moon for research, its space agency announced, a project in cooperation with Russia that will rival NASA’s own efforts to establish an orbital facility.
Phase 4 of China’s program will carry out scientific examination of the Moon’s south pole with a view to constructing a research base there, state media reported.
Wu Yanhua, vice administrator of the China National Space Administration, told CGTN they hoped to survey the area and build some facilities within a decade.
“And in the 10 years or so after the first stage, we look to build a comparatively all-around science station, with engagement from different countries, organizations, including private-sector participation,” Wu said.
After the news emerged, Russia confirmed it would work alongside China on several projects related to the study of the Moon as well as further exploration.
It’s a race for the water-rich south polar regions.