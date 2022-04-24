April 24, 2022

THE NEW SPACE RACE: China’s Moon Base to Rival NASA Advances After Russia Deal.

China will this year begin work on the next phase of its lunar program to build a base on the Moon for research, its space agency announced, a project in cooperation with Russia that will rival NASA’s own efforts to establish an orbital facility.

Phase 4 of China’s program will carry out scientific examination of the Moon’s south pole with a view to constructing a research base there, state media reported.

Wu Yanhua, vice administrator of the China National Space Administration, told CGTN they hoped to survey the area and build some facilities within a decade.

“And in the 10 years or so after the first stage, we look to build a comparatively all-around science station, with engagement from different countries, organizations, including private-sector participation,” Wu said.

After the news emerged, Russia confirmed it would work alongside China on several projects related to the study of the Moon as well as further exploration.