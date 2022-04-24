April 24, 2022

OH, IT’S MORE THAN CONCEIVABLE: Then: Florida couple say they recorded Gingrich’s call.

Now: We Need to Talk About Kevin McCarthy: “Is it conceivable that spying on GOP personnel is now standard practice in Washington in order that conversations can be leaked to the media and be amplified for political purposes?”

Flashback: Unreal: Chuck Schumer Says Intelligence Community May “Get Back At” Trump For Tweet. “Appearing on ‘The Rachel Maddow Show,’ Schumer said, ‘Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday to get back at you. So, even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he is being really dumb to do this.'”