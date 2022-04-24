April 24, 2022

NOTHING SEEMS TO BE WORKING WELL: Greyhound passengers were stranded at a hotel due to “scheduling” issue.

The bus was scheduled to leave Wednesday night, but Greyhound said there was a mix-up with drivers, and the bus did not leave until Thursday night.

A spokesperson said people were stranded at the Red Roof Inn on Papermill Drive because of a scheduling issue.

“Red Roof Inn couldn’t give them a room because they didn’t have evidence that Greyhound would pay for it, then Greyhound quit answering the texts from the passengers,” said Richardson. . . . Richardson, who lives in Knoxville, volunteered his time to help. He made sure they got hot meals from Waffle House and Buddy’s Bar-b-que.