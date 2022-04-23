April 23, 2022

LAST YEAR’S CONSPIRACY THEORIES ARE THIS YEAR’S HEADLINES: Washington Post: A Chinese lab identified COVID in December 2019 but the government kept it quiet. “Wuhan was finally locked down on Jan. 23. So nearly a full month had passed between the time researchers first alerted people a SARS-like virus had been identified and any real attempt to manage it or warn people about it. And as we all know, by that point it was too late. The virus had already spread to other parts of the world, including the US. You can’t help but wonder how things might have turned out if China had acted swiftly instead of secretly early on.”